FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly ‍shr $0.19​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly ‍shr $0.19​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and the appointment of Jeff Moody as Chief Executive Officer

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.4 million ​

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.19​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍during quarter, AUM was essentially flat at $8.9 billion as at June 30, 2017, from March 31, 2017​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍tom Macmillan has decided to step down as president & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍Macmillan also stepped down as director of company​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍appointed Jeff Moody as president & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍Moody was also appointed to board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.