BRIEF-Glycomimetics Enters Agreement With Hovon To Initiate Study Startup Activities For Planned Clinical Trial Of GMI-1271 And Decitabine

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Glycomimetics Inc:

* GLYCOMIMETICS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH HOVON TO INITIATE STUDY STARTUP ACTIVITIES FOR PLANNED CLINICAL TRIAL OF GMI-1271 AND DECITABINE IN PATIENTS WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) WHO ARE UNFIT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - ‍ON TRACK TO DISCLOSE DETAILS FOR DESIGN OF PHASE 3 TRIAL IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML PATIENTS DURING 2017 YEAR-END EARNINGS CALL

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - ‍ HOVON INTENDS TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 140 PATIENTS IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF GMI-1271 AND DECITABINE​