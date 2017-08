Aug 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM prices $3.0 billion of senior unsecured notes‍​

* General Motors Co - pricing of four series of senior unsecured notes for a total of $3.0 billion‍​

* GM - notes include $0.5 billion of floating rate notes due in 2020, $0.75 billion of 4.20 pct notes due in 2027

* GM - notes also include $1 billion of 5.15 pct notes due in 2038, $0.75 billion of 5.40 pct notes due in 2048‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: