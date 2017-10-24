FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM Q3 non-GAAP adj. earnings per share $1.32
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
CHINA
China to unveil new leadership line-up as Xi cements power
HCL Tech second-quarter profit rises, beats estimates
HCL Tech second-quarter profit rises, beats estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-GM Q3 non-GAAP adj. earnings per share $1.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.08; Q3 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $1.32; Q3 GAAP net revenue $33.6 billion, down 5.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $32.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 worldwide retail vehicle sales of 2.32 million versus 2.39 million

* Q3 North America net income $2.07 billion versus $3.58 billion

* Q3 international operations net income $337 million versus $220 million

* Q3 GM Financial net income $310 million versus $193 million

* Project to be in the middle of 2017 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.00 - $6.50, based on YTD performance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.19, revenue view $146.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For the full year, plans to return about $7 billion to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends

* Continues to project that FY 2017 financial results will generally be in-line with 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.