Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM SAYS REPORTED 245,387 DELIVERIES IN THE UNITED STATES IN NOVEMBER, DOWN 2.9 PERCENT

* GM SAYS “U.S. ECONOMIC GROWTH HAS STEPPED UP AND WE EXPECT THE MOMENTUM WILL CARRY OVER TO 2018”

* GM SAYS U.S. RETAIL SALES IN NOV WAS 197,340 VEHICLES, DOWN 0.1 PERCENT

* GM SAYS ON TRACK TO CLOSE 2017 WITH "SIGNIFICANTLY" FEWER VEHICLES IN STOCK THAN IT HAD IN DEC 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2AMipeC) Further company coverage: