BRIEF-GM Says New Trucks And SUVs Coming In 2018 Will Generate Strong Returns

Nov 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM CEO MARY BARRA SAYS “MONETIZATION OF DATA (IN SHARED AVS) WILL BE ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE HIGHER THAN WE HAVE TODAY”

* GM EXEC MARK REUSS SAYS GM HAS BRANDED NEW LOW-COST BATTERY SYSTEM AS EME 1.0, FOR ELECTRIC MOBILITY FOR EVERYBODY ‍​

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM ACCELERATING TIMELINE TO FIRST MAJOR DRIVERLESS DEPLOYMENT‍​

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES IN KEY MAJOR METRO MARKETS TO DISRUPT INCUMBENTS

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS SCALE UP PRODUCTION VOLUME TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS AND RAPIDLY DEPLOY IN ADDITIONAL MARKETS

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM BOOSTING GLOBAL SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT TEAM FROM 1,200 TO 2,100 IN 2018

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM’S SELF-DRIVING TEAM LOCATED IN CALIFORNIA, MICHIGAN AND ISRAEL

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM REDUCING THE COST OF LONG-RANGE LIDAR SENSORS FROM $20,000 TO $300

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM TESTING SELF-DRIVING PROTOTYPES WITH 40 SENSORS, INCLUDING RADAR, LIDAR, CAMERAS

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM’S EXPANDED SELF-DRIVING TEST FLEET WILL ACCUMULATE ABOUT 1 MILLION MILES PER MONTH BY EARLY 2018

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS GM CAN DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING FLEETS IN MULTIPLE CITIES SIMULTANEOUSLY

* CRUISE AUTOMATION CEO KYLE VOGT SAYS ACTION PLAN IN PLACE TO DEPLOY AT SCALE QUICKLY IN MULTIPLE CITIES

* CRUISE AUTOMATION SAYS SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES IN TRANSPORTATION OF GOODS AND DATA MONETIZIATION

* GENERAL MOTORS - NEW TRUCKS AND SUVS COMING IN 2018 WILL GENERATE STRONG RETURNS FOR YEARS TO COME

* GENERAL MOTORS - CHINA WILL BE GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE “EPICENTER” IN THE FUTURE

* GENERAL MOTORS - SHARED SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES REPRESENT AN ATTRACTIVE BUSINESS MODEL‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS - SHARED SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES REPRESENT AN ATTRACTIVE BUSINESS MODEL‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS - HIGH GROWTH, RECURRING FEE-BASED REVENUE, SIGNIFICANT OPERATING MARGIN, NON-CYCLICAL