July 25, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-GM says not experienced supply interruptions from Takata insolvency proceedings

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* Company has not experienced any supply interruptions arising from Takata initiating formal insolvency proceedings - SEC filing‍​

* Says expects to recognize charge resulting from sale of the European business of about $5.5 to $6.0 billion

* Anticipate Takata will continue uninterrupted supply of component parts to GM during insolvency proceedings

* Will retain net underfunded pension liabilities of about $7.0 billion primarily to current pensioners, former employees of European business with vested pension rights Source text - (bit.ly/2h03YdK) Further company coverage:

