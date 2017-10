Sept 20(Reuters) - GMO Click Holdings Inc

* Says it will acquire 8,400 shares of a 35 percent-owned firm GMO Coin, Inc. through private placement, for 1.01 billion yen

* Says it will increase voting power in GMO Coin, Inc. to 58.3 percent

* Payment date on Sept. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zqERKj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)