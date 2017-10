BRIEF-GN Store Nord looses lawsuit against Plantronics

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GN STORE NORD SAYS

* ‍JURY RULES IN FAVOR OF PLANTRONICS IN GN AUDIO‘S LAWSUIT AGAINST PLANTRONICS.

* IN 2012, GN AUDIO FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST PLANTRONICS FOR UNLAWFUL MONOPOLIZATION OF THE DISTRIBUTORS MARKET IN THE US.

* THE JURY HAS NOT FOUND THAT PLANTRONICS’ BEHAVIOR IN THE MARKET PLACE WAS UNLAWFUL.

* GN AUDIO WILL, UPON RECEIPT OF THE WRITTEN REASONS FOR THE JUDGMENT, DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT IT WILL APPEAL THE DECISION.

* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CHANGE THE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017. ​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen)