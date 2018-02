BRIEF-GNC Holdings Q4 Loss Per Share $2.99

Feb 13 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc:

* GNC HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $557.7 MILLION VERSUS $569.9 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.99

* SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5.7% IN DOMESTIC COMPANY-OWNED STORES (INCLUDING GNC.COM) IN Q4 OF 2017

* ‍RECORDED $434.6 MILLION IN NON-CASH LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS IN CURRENT QUARTER​

* RECORDED A NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $90.5 MILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: