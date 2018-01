BRIEF-GNC Holdings Sees Q4 Adj Diluted Earnings Per Share To Be $0.24 To $0.25

Jan 18 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc:

* GNC HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 UPDATE

* SEES AN INCREASE IN Q4 SAME STORE SALES FOR DOMESTIC COMPANY-OWNED STORES (INCLUDING GNC.COM SALES) OF 5.7%

* REITERATING ITS FREE CASH FLOW ESTIMATE OF $190 - $210 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.24 - $0.25 IN Q4

* GNC HOLDINGS - HIRING OF GOLDMAN SACHS AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR IN ORDER TO “OPTIMIZE COMPANY‘S CAPITAL STRUCTURE & ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE”

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S