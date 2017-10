Oct 2(Reuters) - GNI Group Ltd

* Says its wholly-owned subsidiary GNI USA, Inc had received U.S. FDA clearance on Sept. 29 (U.S. local time) for the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for F351 for U.S. clinical trials in the treatment of liver fibrosis

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wHgB1R

