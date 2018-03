March 2 (Reuters) - GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL LTD:

* ‍TERMINATION OF ACQUISITION OF 100 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN BRITTAN HEALTHCARE GROUP PROPRIETORY LIMITED​

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF A COMPREHENSIVE DUE DILIGENCE, CO DECIDED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT AND ACQUISITION IS OF NO FURTHER EFFECT​

* ‍WILL STILL SEEK OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN BRITTAN MEDICAL DEVICES AND MEDICAL CONSUMABLE PRODUCTS​