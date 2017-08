BRIEF-Goals Soccer Centres Plc H1 group sales increased 2 pct to 17.3 mln stg

July 25 (Reuters) - GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC:

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 2% TO £17.3M

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES INCREASED BY 1.4%

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - AGREED A CONTRACT TO FORM 50:50 JV WITH CITY FOOTBALL GROUP TO EXPAND GOALS BRAND IN NORTH AMERICA

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - GOALS WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS CURRENT NORTH AMERICAN ASSETS AND OPERATING BUSINESS INTO JOINT VENTURE AND CHAIR ITS BOARD

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH POWERLEAGUE HAVE CURRENTLY BEEN CONCLUDED

* GOALS SOCCER - "PLEASED TO SEE SOME EARLY SIGNS OF TOP LINE MOMENTUM. HOWEVER, UK CONSUMER ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT REMAINS UNCERTAIN IN MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: