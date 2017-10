Oct 12 (Reuters) - Goals Soccer Centres Plc:

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - ‍CEO MARK JONES NOTIFIED BOARD OF INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM COMPANY AS HE HAS DECIDED TO TAKE ANOTHER ROLE IN PRIVATE SECTOR​

* GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC - ‍SEARCH FOR A SUCCESSOR HAS ALREADY COMMENCED​