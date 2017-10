Oct 18 (Reuters) - GOCOMPARE.COM GROUP PLC:

* ‍INFORMED SIR PETER WOOD IS PROPOSING TO SELL ABOUT 21.3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CO, REPRESENTING ABOUT 5.1 PERCENT​

* ‍PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

* ‍REAFFIRM THAT COMPANY CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH ITS PRIOR EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)