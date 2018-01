BRIEF-Goconnect Updates On Resumption Of Trading Of Shares On ASX

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goconnect Ltd:

* CO HAS BEEN IN CONTINUOUS DISCUSSIONS WITH ASX TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF CO‘S SHARES ON ASX​

* ‍CO MET ALL PRIOR OBLIGATIONS IN LODGING ALL OUTSTANDING AUDITED ACCOUNTS WITH ASX ON AND PRIOR TO 28 SEPT 2017​

* ‍ASX INSISTS THAT THEY CONTINUE TO HAVE ISSUES WITH CO IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN LISTING RULES​

* CONFIRMED THAT FOR HY ENDED 31 DEC 2017, GCN WILL BE REPORTING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF IN EXCESS OF $1.2 MILLION