BRIEF-GoDaddy qtrly earnings per share $0.10

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc

* GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in second quarter

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $577 million to $582 million

* Q2 revenue $557.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $551.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 20 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.215 billion to $2.225 billion

* Qtrly total bookings of $667.5 million, up 23.9 percent year over year, or 25.8 percent on a constant currency basis.

* Qtrly average revenue per user (ARPU) of $129, up 2.8 percent year over year, and organic ARPU of $132, up 5.9 percent year over year.

* Says for full year 2017, GoDaddy raised its unlevered free cash flow expectations to a range of $475 to $485 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $551.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $575.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S