Feb 19 (Reuters) - Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd:

* ‍APPROVED SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION FOR AMALGAMATION OF JAGDAMBA POWER & ALLOYS INTO CO​

* SHAREHOLDERS OF JAGDAMBA POWER TO BE ISSUED 45 NEW SHARES OF CO FOR EVERY 100 SHARES HELD IN JAGDAMBA‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EOxzBv Further company coverage: