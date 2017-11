Nov 1 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd. enters into new credit facility and closes US$325 million offering of senior unsecured notes

* Goeasy Ltd says concurrently with closing of offering, goeasy completed closing of a new senior secured revolving credit facility​

* Goeasy Ltd says ‍new credit facility is provided by a syndicate of banks in an aggregate principal amount of C$110 million​