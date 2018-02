BRIEF-Gofore 2017 ‍EBITDA Up At EUR 5.82 MLN

Feb 15 (Reuters) - GOFORE OYJ:

* REG-GOFORE PLC: GOFORE PLC‘S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JANUARY-31 DECEMBER, 2017 (UNAUDITED): CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH, SUCCESSFUL LISTING TO THE NASDAQ FIRST NORTH FINLAND MARKETPLACE

* ‍NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ITS GROWTH IN 2018​

* ‍COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ESTIMATES 2018 NET SALES AS EUR 46-52 MILLION.​

* ‍LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS DEFINED IN 2017 REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE​

* FY ‍NET SALES WERE EUR 33.95 MILLION, WITH A GROWTH OF EUR 15.33 MILLION OR 82.37% (EUR 18.62 MILLION)​

* 2017 ‍EBITDA WAS EUR 5.82 MILLION (EUR 2.71 MILLION), CORRESPONDING TO 17.13% (14.55%) OF NET SALES.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)