Jan 11 (Reuters) - GOFORE OYJ:

* REG-GOFORE PLC: BUSINESS REVIEW 1 DECEMBER - 31 DECEMBER 2017: DECEMBER NET SALES IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* DECEMBER NET SALES: EUR 3.2 MILLION (UNAUDITED)

* ‍FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, GROUP‘S NET SALES INCREASED AND WERE EUR 34.0 MILLION (UNAUDITED)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)