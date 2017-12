Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gofore Oyj:

* GOFORE PLC: GOFORE TO DEVELOP THE DIGITAL SERVICES OF THE CITY OF ESPOO

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION ARRANGEMENT WAS EVALUATED AT EUR 6 MILLION IN CALL FOR TENDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)