Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gofore Oyj:

* GOFORE SELECTED AS FRAMEWORK SUPPLIER FOR FINNISH TAX ADMINISTRATION

* ‍FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT COVERS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CONSULTATION SERVICES FROM 2017 TO 2021.​

* ‍GOFORE‘S SHARE OF WORK IN PROCUREMENT AREA IS ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 300,000​

* ‍AGREEMENT PERIOD IS ESTIMATED TO RUN FROM 1 DECEMBER 2017 TO 11 APRIL 2020 WITH AN OPTION FOR TWO YEARS​