BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering
September 20, 2017 / 11:55 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 million senior secured notes offering

* Gogo Inc - ‍announced commencement of a private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of additional 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022​

* Gogo Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional notes to accelerate commercial rollout of Gogo’s next-generation global satellite solution, 2Ku

* Gogo Inc - ‍ additional notes and previously issued notes will be treated as same series for all purposes under indenture and collateral agreements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

