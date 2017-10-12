FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GoGold reports fourth quarter production increase to 353,370 silver equivalent ounces
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-GoGold reports fourth quarter production increase to 353,370 silver equivalent ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc:

* GoGold reports fourth quarter production increase to 353,370 silver equivalent ounces

* GoGold Resources Inc - ‍expect to see continued increases in production through fiscal 2018​

* GoGold Resources Inc says quarter ended September 30 is traditionally rainy season in Mexico which can negatively impact production​

* GoGold Resources - Q4 production, of 353,370 silver equivalent ounces at Parral project is a 125 pct increase over same quarter previous year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.