13 hours ago
BRIEF-GoGold says "actively exploring" alternatives to de-lever balance sheet​
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-GoGold says "actively exploring" alternatives to de-lever balance sheet​

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc-

* GoGold reports Q3 financial results

* GoGold Resources Inc - ‍produced 2,557 gold ounces and 151,442 silver ounces for a total of 339,730 silver equivalent ounces in quarter ending june 30​

* GoGold Resources Inc - qtrly ‍basic net income per share $0.00​

* GoGold Resources Inc - ‍"actively exploring" alternatives to de-lever its balance sheet​

* GoGold Resources - ‍alternatives to de-lever balance sheet may include seeking strategic investments, acquisitions, divestitures of or jv on some assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

