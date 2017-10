Sept 15 (Reuters) - GOING PUBLIC MEDIA AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE CONSTANT AT EUR 1.5 MILLION DOWN AROUND 15%

* H1 EBITDA LOSS 106,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 100,000 EUROS YEAR AGO‍​

* CONSOLIDATED H1 EBT AT -145,000 EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: -154,000 EUR)