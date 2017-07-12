FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces charter amendment
July 12, 2017 / 12:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces charter amendment

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Partners LP

* Golar LNG Partners LP - ‍agreed with charterer of Golar Freeze FSRU, Dubai Supply Authority amendments to time charter that was due to end in May 2020​

* Golar LNG Partners LP - operating cost element of charter will be reduced to a nominal amount from November 2017

* Golar LNG Partners LP - Co, DUSUP will continue to cooperate with regards to future employment for Golar freeze

* Golar LNG Partners LP- Co, DUSUP agreed to shorten charter by 1 year, to remove DUSUP's termination for convenience rights and extension option rights​

* Golar - ‍will get right to terminate obligations under charter, while continuing to get capital element of charter until end of new charter in April 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

