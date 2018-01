Jan 19 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Partners LP:

* GOLAR LNG PARTNERS L.P. SECURES NEW LONG-TERM FSRU CONTRACT

* GOLAR LNG PARTNERS - CHARTER EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION OF BETWEEN ABOUT $18 AND $22 MILLION​

* GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP - ‍VESSEL IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN SERVICE FOR UP TO 15 YEARS WITHOUT DRYDOCK​