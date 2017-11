Nov 13 (Reuters) - GOLD BRANDS INVESTMENTS LTD:

* SEES HY ‍HEADLINE LOSS WILL BE BETWEEN 2.10 AND 2.50 CENTS PER SHARE COMPARED TO 3.18 CENTS PRIOR YEAR​

* SEES HY ‍BASIC LOSS WILL BE BETWEEN 2.20 AND 2.60 CENTS PER SHARE​