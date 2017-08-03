BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd:

* Sale of Darlot mine to Red 5

* Gold Fields Ltd - ‍sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million​

* Gold Fields Ltd - ‍deferred consideration may be taken as additional shares in red 5 or as cash at Gold Fields’ election​

* Gold Fields Ltd - ‍Red 5 intends to undertake a rights issue in order to assist with funding of cash component and general working capital purposes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: