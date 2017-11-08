FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gold Finder enters into binding agreement to acquire Venzee
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 4:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Gold Finder enters into binding agreement to acquire Venzee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold Finder Explorations Ltd

* Gold Finder enters into binding agreement to acquire Venzee

* ‍Upon completion of transaction, GFN will have 100% ownership of business and assets of Venzee​

* Gold Finder Explorations Ltd- deal to be implemented pursuant to agreement and plan of merger dated Nov 6 between GFN MergerSub and Venzee​

* Gold Finder Explorations Ltd - GFN common shares issuable to holders of Venzee common shares under transaction to be issued at C$0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
