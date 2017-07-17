FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp reports preliminary Q2 production
July 17, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp reports preliminary Q2 production

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary second quarter production of 5,696 gold ounces and 397,670 silver ounces maintaining 2017 annual outlook

* Gold Resource - preliminary Q2 production at co's Aguila project totaled about 5,696 ounces of gold

* Gold Resource Corp - preliminary Q2 production at company's Aguila project totaled approximately 397,670 ounces of silver, 294 tonnes of copper

* Gold Resource Corp says company maintains its 2017 annual outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%

* Gold Resource Corp - company maintains its 2017 annual outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%

* Gold Resource Corp - preliminary Q2 production at company's Aguila project totaled approximately 4,176 tonnes of zinc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

