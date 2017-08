Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp

* Reports Q2 revenue $21.4 million versus $26.2 million

* Gold Resource Corporation reports second quarter net income of $0.02 per share, maintains 2017 production outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Gold Resource Corp - production results for q2 ended june 30, 2017 of 5,696 ounces of gold and 397,670 ounces of silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: