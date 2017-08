June 29 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc:

* Goldcorp announces sale of its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolas copper-zinc project

* Goldcorp Inc- deal for for cash consideration of us$50 million

* Goldcorp Inc- entered into binding agreement with Teck Resources Limited for sale of its 21% minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project