a month ago
BRIEF-Golden Meditech says FY loss attributable from continuing operations HK$436.8 mln
June 28, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Golden Meditech says FY loss attributable from continuing operations HK$436.8 mln

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd:

* Annual results for the year ended 31 March 2017 and closure of register of members for determining entitlement to attend the annual general meeting

* FY loss attributable to equity shareholders of co from continuing operations was HK$436.8 million, up 7.7 pct

* FY revenue HK$876.2 million versus HK$812.9 million

* Board did not recommend payment of a final dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

