BRIEF-Golden Ocean announces dividend payment as Q4 beats forecast

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* GOLDEN OCEAN Q4 NET RESULT $‍27.1​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $21.4 MILLION)

* GOLDEN OCEAN Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA $‍65.3​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $57.0 MILLION)

* GOLDEN OCEAN Q4 DIVIDEND $0.10​ PER SHARE (REUTERS POLL $0.02)

* ‍WE REMAIN FOCUSED ON MAINTAINING COMPETITIVE CASH BREAKEVEN LEVELS AND A HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍FLEXIBILITY TO RETURN VALUE TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH OUR CASH FLOWS AND CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACCRETIVE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES​

* THE COMPANY EXPECTS TO BE WELL-POSITIONED TO GENERATE STRONG CASH FLOW IF THE MARKET CONTINUES TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY‍​

* WE EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN DRY BULK RATES‍​

* GOLDEN OCEAN - BOARD IS COMMITTED TO A PRUDENT APPROACH TO ANY FUTURE DIVIDENDS, AND WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ACTUAL AND FORECASTED CASH FLOW GENERATION, INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND OTHER COMMITMENTS‍​

* ACCORDINGLY, DIVIDENDS MAY VARY FROM QUARTER TO QUARTER‍​