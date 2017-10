Oct 16 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* GOGL - announcement of commencement of equity offering

* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - ‍commenced an equity offering for issue of new common shares of company for gross proceeds of about $66 million​

* Golden Ocean Group - ‍ expects to issue additional new common shares with estimated value of $34 million, to Hemen Holding Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: