2 months ago
Sections
Featured
#Regulatory News
June 21, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* GOGL - Delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares.

* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Has issued 1.65 million consideration shares to Hemen Holding Limited in exchange for vessel

* Has taken delivery of vessel Sea Opal

* Following transaction, company's issued share capital is USD 6.5 million divided into 129.5 million issued shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

