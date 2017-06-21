BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal

June 21 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* GOGL - Delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares.

* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Has issued 1.65 million consideration shares to Hemen Holding Limited in exchange for vessel

* Has taken delivery of vessel Sea Opal

* Following transaction, company's issued share capital is USD 6.5 million divided into 129.5 million issued shares