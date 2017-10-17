BRIEF-Golden Ocean says share issue completed at $8.5/share

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Equity offering successfully placed

* ‍Issue of new common shares has been successfully placed at $8.50 per new share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $66 million (approximately NOK 521 million) through the issuance of 7,764,705 new shares

* Offering was significantly oversubscribed with strong interest from large institutional investors enabling a pricing equalling to market close on NASDAQ on October 16​