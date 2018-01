Jan 26 (Reuters) - Golden Predator Mining Corp:

* GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OVERNIGHT MARKETED FINANCING

* GOLDEN PREDATOR - PURSUANT TO UPSIZED DEAL TERMS, CLARUS HAS AGREED TO BUY 8.8 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH UNITS OF CO AT $0.91 PER UNIT

* GOLDEN PREDATOR - PROCEEDS RAISED FROM SALE OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARE UNITS WILL BE USED BY CO TO FINANCE QUALIFIED CANADIAN EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES