Jan 12 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd:

* GOLDEN QUEEN ANNOUNCES TRADING DATE AND EXERCISE PERIOD OF RIGHTS OFFERING

* GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CO LTD - RIGHTS MAY BE EXERCISED BEGINNING JANUARY 12, 2018 AND WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: