BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Golden Star reports second quarter 2017 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated full year 2017 gold production guidance maintained at 255,000-280,000 ounces

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - Star is on track to achieve its consolidated full year 2017 guidance for gold production of 255,000-280,000 ounces

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - expects gold production to be weighted towards second half of 2017

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated 2017 CAPEX guidance has been revised to $69.3 million.

* Golden Star Resources Ltd qtrly revenue $38.9 million versus $23.3 million