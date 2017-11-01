FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly revenue $87.8 million
November 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly revenue $87.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star reports third quarter 2017 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - ‍64% increase in gold production to 73,827 ounces in Q3 of 2017 compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - qtrly revenue $87.8 million versus $55.5 mln‍​

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - ‍​net income attributable to Golden Star shareholders in the third quarter of 2017 of $12.1 million or $0.03 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

