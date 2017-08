Aug 9 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp:

* Goldfield announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Goldfield - as of June 30, 2017, company's 12-month electrical construction backlog decreased slightly to $68.8 million compared to $71.4 million one year ago

* Goldfield Corp qtrly total revenue total revenue $29.1 million versus $32.3 million