2 months ago
BRIEF-Goldfield, unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement
June 12, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Goldfield, unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp:

* On June 9, co, co's unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement - SEC filing

* Goldfield Corp - borrowings of $15.6 million from $22.6 million equipment loan were used to pay in full all of outstanding BB&T loans

* Goldfield Corp - $22.6 million equipment loan will mature and will be due and payable in full on March 9, 2021

* Goldfield Corp - remaining portion of $22.6 million equipment loan balance will be drawn by co for equipment purchases that occurred by March 31, 2017

* Goldfield Corp - on June 9, 2017, debtors and BB&T entered into master loan agreement and terminated previous master loan agreement

* Master loan agreement restates same terms, conditions as those set forth previously, except for addition of a $22.6 million loan Source text: (bit.ly/2rmAJSa) Further company coverage:

