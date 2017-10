Oct 9 (Reuters) - Goldlink Insurance Plc:

* GOLDLINK INSURANCE PLC - GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR FY 2015 WAS 2.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION NAIRA YEAR BEFORE‍​

* GOLDLINK INSURANCE PLC - LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX FOR FY 2015 WAS 409.45 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 414.65 MILLION NAIRA YEAR BEFORE‍​

* GOLDLINK INSURANCE PLC - NO DIVIDEND WAS PROPOSED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2015. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2y5qjvb] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)