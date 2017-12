Dec 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. ANNOUNCES JAIME ARDILA NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC - ARDILA WILL SUCCEED ASHOK BAKHRU

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC - ASHOK BAKHRU WILL RETIRE AT END OF THIS YEAR