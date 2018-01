BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Q4 2017 Adj Shr $5.68

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS - FOURTH QUARTER LOSS PER COMMON SHARE WAS $5.51

* GOLDMAN SACHS - FOURTH QUARTER NET REVENUES WERE $7.83 BILLION VERSUS $8.17 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* GOLDMAN SACHS - EXCLUDING TAX LEGISLATION, FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE WERE $5.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.91, REVENUE VIEW $7.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $4,726 MILLION VERSUS $4,773 MILLION

* GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUE IN INVESTMENT BANKING $2.14 BILLION, UP 44 PERCENT

* GOLDMAN SACHS - NET REVENUES IN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SERVICES $2.37 BILLION FOR Q4 2017, 34% LOWER THAN Q4 2016 AND 24% LOWER THAN Q3 2017

* GOLDMAN SACHS - NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.57 BILLION FOR Q4 , 10% HIGHER

* GOLDMAN SACHS - NET REVENUES IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY AND COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION WERE $1.00 BILLION FOR Q4 2017, 50% LOWER THAN Q4 2016

* GOLDMAN SACHS - IN QUARTER, NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $1.37 BILLION, 14% LOWER THAN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* GOLDMAN SACHS - DURING 2017, EQUITIES OPERATED IN ENVIRONMENT OF RISING GLOBAL EQUITY PRICES, WHILE VOLATILITY LEVELS, CLIENT ACTIVITY REMAINED LOW

* GOLDMAN SACHS -QTRLY FIXED INCOME,CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION REVS DOWN ON LOWER REVS IN CURRENCIES,CREDIT PRODUCTS, INTEREST RATE PRODUCTS, COMMODITIES

* GOLDMAN SACHS - ON JAN 16, BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE

* GOLDMAN SACHS - IN Q4, FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION OPERATED IN ENVIRONMENT OF LOW LEVELS OF VOLATILITY, LOW CLIENT ACTIVITY Source text:(bit.ly/2EOOCjd) Further company coverage: